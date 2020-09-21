John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ to release on May 12, 2021

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer action film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ will release on Eid ie May 12, 2021.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the makers shared the new poster of the movie on Monday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, John shared the new poster of the movie and said,”Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021. #SMJ2EID2021″.

The flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The filming will begin next month in Lucknow. (AGENCIES)