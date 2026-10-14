Jodhamal student Avyukt crowned Mr Teen India runner-up

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Avyukt Mahajan, a 17-year-old student of Jodhamal Public School, Jammu, secured the runner-up title at the Alee Club Mr Teen India 2026 pageant held in New Delhi. He also won the ‘Beautiful Smile’ sub-title.

Avyukt earned a place among the top three contestants through impressive performances in the talent and question-and-answer rounds. His confidence, communication skills and stage presence earned appreciation from the jury.

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The grand finale featured 42 finalists selected from around 500 contestants who advanced to the semi-finals. The jury included Arbaaz Khan, Imran Khan, Ayub Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Shahbaz Khan and Justice Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain. Avyukt is the son of Meenu Mahajan, the first Mrs India from Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, and Varun Mahajan. The school’s trustees, Nandan Kuthiala and Aarti Kuthiala, Director Dr Deep Khare and Principal Amita Arora congratulated him on the achievement.