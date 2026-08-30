Jodhamal shines at Goenkan Comfest 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: GD Goenka Public School Jammu hosted Goenkan Comfest 2026, bringing together young commerce enthusiasts for a day of innovation, enterprise and healthy competition. Parveen Kumar Garg was the chief guest, while Rahul Sharma was the guest of honour.

The event featured six competitions-Ledger Lockdown, BizCraft, Accounting Premier League, Crisis Command, Entrepreneur Arena and Wealth Wizards-designed to test students' creativity, accounting skills, strategic thinking, negotiation abilities and financial decision-making.

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Jodhamal Public School secured the first position in Ledger Lockdown and Wealth Wizards, while KC International School won Accounting Premier League. APS Akhnoor emerged victorious in BizCraft, Mount Litera Zee School topped Crisis Command, and GD Goenka Public School won Entrepreneur Arena.

Jodhamal Public School Jammu was awarded the prestigious Rolling Trophy for its consistent performance across events.

Principal Arindam Roy Choudhury welcomed the guests and participating schools. Parveen Kumar Garg stressed financial literacy, ethical entrepreneurship and practical learning. Senior Coordinator Varsha Billawaria proposed the vote of thanks.