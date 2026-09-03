Jodhamal School hosts programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Jodhamal Public School secured the first and second positions in the INTACH Heritage Quiz 2026, organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Jammu Chapter at Jodhamal Public School.

The quiz brought together students from 12 schools and aimed to enhance awareness about India's history, culture, traditions, monuments, personalities and heritage.

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The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Arvind Kotwal, was the chief guest. Prof AK Raina, former HOD, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Jammu, along with KK Sharma, Dr Rajesh Sharma and Dr Satwant Singh, also attended the event.

The competition was conducted in two phases, comprising a written preliminary round followed by a stage round. The final stage featured engaging segments on 'Your State', 'Your City' and 'INTACH', with visual rounds drawing particular interest from the audience.

Jodhamal Public School emerged winner, securing both the first and second positions, while Presentation Convent School finished third. The participating students demonstrated strong knowledge, confidence and awareness of India's diverse cultural heritage.

The event was organised by Deepali Sharma, Bhawna Madaan, Bhavna Rohmetra, Anjali Gupta and Namrata Sharma, CCA Senior Coordinator.

The guests lauded the participants and appreciated INTACH and Jodhamal Public School for providing a platform to promote heritage consciousness among young students. The event concluded with a renewed emphasis on understanding, preserving and carrying forward India's rich cultural legacy.