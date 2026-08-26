Jodhamal Public School wins Inter-School Swimming Competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Jodhamal Public School emerged overall champions in the Sahodaya Inter-School Swimming Competition 2026, which concluded after two days of intense competition featuring 184 swimmers from 16 schools across the region.

Organized by Jodhamal Public School, the championship provided a competitive platform for young swimmers in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories, with participants showcasing their talent, determination and sportsmanship across various events.

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The meet concluded with relay events in both age categories, bringing the two-day competition to an exciting close.

At the valedictory ceremony, Ramandeep Singh Soodan, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Swimming Association, was the chief guest. He encouraged the participants to continue striving for excellence in sports.

Jodhamal Public School secured the overall championship with 35 medals and 267 points. K C Public School finished runner-up with 33 medals and 253 points, while G D Goenka School secured third place with 17 medals and 124 points.

K C International School and Shauya International School were awarded consolation prizes for their performances in the championship.