Jodhamal hosts FSSAI food literacy workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Jodhamal Public School, in collaboration with the Good School Alliance (GSA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), organised a Food Literacy Workshop for its staff and students to promote awareness about food safety, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle practices.

The workshop was conducted by Preeti, Assistant Director (Technical), Northern Region, FSSAI, who highlighted the importance of food safety and health literacy in schools.

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Professor Pawan Kumar Gupta attended the programme as the guest of honour, while Jugjiv Singh, Governing Council Member of the Good School Alliance, supported the initiative to strengthen food literacy across educational institutions.

The event was coordinated by Kunal Rajpurohit, Organiser, Good School Alliance, and Namrata Sharma, CCA In-charge, ensuring its smooth execution. Student anchors Amay Gupta and Praanya Puri confidently conducted the proceedings.

Principal Amita Arora, expressed appreciation to the resource persons and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to promoting professional development and student well-being through such educational initiatives.