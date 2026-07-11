Jodhamal hosts financial literacy workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Jodhamal Public School organized a Financial Literacy Workshop for its teaching and administrative staff in collaboration with the Good School Alliance (GSA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with support from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The initiative aimed to strengthen financial awareness and enable educators to make informed financial decisions.

The workshop highlighted the growing importance of financial literacy alongside digital, health, media, and civic literacy in preparing future-ready citizens. The sessions focused on practical aspects of personal finance, including savings, investments, mutual funds, retirement planning, tax-saving instruments, risk management, and protection against financial fraud.

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The programme was led by Surya Kant Sharma, former Deputy General Manager of SEBI and Senior Consultant with AMFI, who served as the lead resource person. Drawing on his experience in financial regulation and investor education, he provided participants with practical insights into financial planning and responsible investing.

The event was conducted in association with Jugjiv Singh, Governing Council Member of the Good School Alliance, while Kunal Rajpurohit of GSA coordinated the proceedings as master of ceremonies.

Chief guest Prof. Alka Sharma, Dean of Business Studies and Director, SIIEDC, appreciated the school for taking the initiative to enhance the financial awareness of its staff. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers and administrative personnel, who interacted with experts and sought guidance on various aspects of personal finance.

Trustees Nandan Kuthiala and Arati Kuthiala, Director Dr. Deep Khare, and Principal Amita Arora thanked the resource persons and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to continuous professional development through meaningful capacity-building initiatives.