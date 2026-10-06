Job trainee doctors to be allowed to pursue PG courses: HP CM Sukhu

SHIMLA, Oct 5 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the Health Department to allow job trainee doctors to pursue postgraduate courses and said the government is planning to send medical students abroad to learn global best practices.

Presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here, he said doctors seeking permission to pursue super-speciality courses would also be granted permission. The duration and amount of their bonds would be enhanced to ensure they return to the state after completing their courses and continue serving the people of Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said the state government was taking several steps to provide world-class healthcare facilities within the state and these initiatives were yielding positive results.

Sukhu said the state government was planning to send medical students on exposure visits abroad to enable them to learn global best practices and gain valuable experience, which could subsequently be utilised for the benefit of patients in the state. He directed the authorities concerned to expedite the selection process for these exposure visits.

He said strengthening diagnostic facilities remained the government's key focus. He directed all government medical colleges to digitise end-to-end data relating to all MRI, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound examinations being conducted in their respective Radiology Departments by October 20.

He said the state government would provide adequate manpower for this purpose. He also directed all medical colleges to submit department-wise requirements of nurses and technicians so the recruitment process could be expedited.

The chief minister said the state government had constituted an expert committee to examine the proposal for establishing centres of excellence with specialised departments in all Government Medical Colleges of the state, including the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiana.

The committee would identify two to four departments in each Government Medical College, including AIMSS Chamiana, that have the potential to be developed as centres of excellence.

These specialised centres would be envisaged to provide advanced multidisciplinary treatment for complex, rare and critical diseases requiring specialised expertise, advanced technology and facilities beyond the scope of conventional departmental services. (PTI)