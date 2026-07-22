Job Skill Development Programme on Preclinical Research begins at CSIR-IIIM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, on Tuesday inaugurated a four-day Job Skill Development Training Programme on "Laboratory Animal Imaging and Experimental Techniques for Preclinical Research" under the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative, bringing together researchers, faculty members and scholars from across the country for intensive hands-on training in modern preclinical research techniques.

The programme, scheduled from July 21 to 24, commenced with the release of the training Manual by the Director Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, senior scientists and faculty members.

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Addressing the inaugural session, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, described the programme as a unique platform where experienced faculty, researchers and young scholars would learn from one another through interactive sessions rather than conventional classroom lecture, and would also have hands on exposure of the high end facilities.

"The purpose of organising such training programmes is to expose researchers to state-of-the-art scientific infrastructure so that these facilities are utilised effectively by the scientific community," he said.

Earlier, Dr Ramajayan Pandian, Scientist D, provided an overview of the training programme.

Dr Shashank Kumar Singh, Scientist-G, said the programme has been meticulously designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills in laboratory animal experimentation while emphasising ethical practices and regulatory compliance.

Dr Nasir-ul-Rasheed, Nodal Officer for Skill Development at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, highlighted the remarkable growth of the institute's skill development initiatives since their launch in 2021.

The first day of the programme featured technical sessions on the Biology of Laboratory Animals, Laws and Ethics Governing Animal Experiments, Preparation of Form B for Ethical Approval of Animal Experiments, followed by hands-on training in handling and restraining laboratory animals and a group discussion on regulatory documentation.

Over the next three days, participants will undergo extensive practical training in laboratory animal experimentation, ethical research practices, advanced imaging technologies and experimental design, aimed at strengthening India's skilled workforce in preclinical research and translational drug discovery.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Sheikh Aadil, Project Associate while Dr Govind Yadav, Principal Scientist, presented the formal vote of thanks.