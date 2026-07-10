Job Fair held in Doda, 320 candidates shortlisted by 17 employers

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 9: The District Employment & Counselling Centre (DECC) Doda, under the Directorate of Employment, Jammu & Kashmir, in collaboration with the District Administration Doda today organised a job fair at Community Hall, Doda providing a platform for unemployed youth to connect with prospective employers.

The job fair was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Doda Krishan Lal in presence of Chief Planning Officer Doda Manesh Manhas and Assistant Director Employment Doda. The dignitaries interacted with participating employers and job seekers and appreciated the DECC's efforts in facilitating direct interaction between recruiters and candidates.

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Seventeen employers from diverse sectors participated, offering 391 vacancies across a range of job profiles. Nearly 550 job seekers from different parts of the district registered and participated in the recruitment process.

Following interviews and screening, participating companies shortlisted 320 candidates on the spot for further stages of recruitment and final selection. Remaining candidates were provided guidance on future employment opportunities, skill development programmes and career counselling services available through the DECC.

The Deputy Commissioner said such initiatives bridge the gap between employers and job seekers and encouraged youth to upgrade their skills and take advantage of employment and self-employment schemes being implemented by the Government.