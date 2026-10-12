JNU Row: J&K BJP Mahila Morcha Try To Gherao Congress Office, Burn Effigy Of Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar, Oct 12: BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday tried to gherao the Congress office here to protest against Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was sacked as JNU professor over sexual harassment charges.

The BJP women workers assembled at Pratap Park along Maulana Azad Road and tried to march towards the Congress headquarters. However, police personnel deployed there stopped them.

BJP workers raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and accused him of shielding sexual predators. They also set fire to his effigy.

Advertisement

When the BJP workers were shouting slogans, a group of Congress workers came out of the headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government at the Centre and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Before the workers from the two parties could engage in a scuffle, police successfully persuaded both sides to disperse peacefully to maintain law and order.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, charges he has denied.

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against him in May this year. The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

An FIR was registered against Akoijam on Sunday on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty based on a complaint lodged by JNU's chief security officer. (Agencies)