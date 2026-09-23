JMWM demands release of ration to migrants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Jagti Migrants Welfare Movement (JMWM) has demanded immediate issuance of ration to Kashmir migrants living in Jagti township, other camps as well as non camp areas who have not been issued the same since April this year.

In a statement issued here, on Tuesday, Sunil Pandita chairman of the organisation said that many displaced families have not been issued the ration since April till date due to which they have been put to many hardships. Pandita has made an appeal to Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner urging him to look into the problems at an earliest.

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He also expressed concern over the prevailing water scarcity in Jagti township and urged the authorities to take immediate steps in ensuring regular water supply to the township.