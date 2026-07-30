JMF condemns killing of 30 civilians in PoJK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) today strongly condemned the reported killing of 30 civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), describing the incident as a grave violation of human rights and an attack on innocent lives.

In a press handout issued, Shuja Zaffar chairman JMF expressed deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

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He stated that the suffering of innocent people, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity, deserves the attention and concern of the international community.

The JMF also called upon the Prime Minister of India to take all appropriate diplomatic and strategic measures to safeguard the interests and rights of the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The Front reiterated its long-standing position that PoJK is an integral part of the erstwhile princely State of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Government of India to work towards its peaceful reunification with India in accordance with the country's constitutional and national objectives.

The organisation further appealed to the international community to condemn violence against civilians and to ensure that those responsible for such killings are held accountable.