JMC takes new initiative, installs signboards in Dogri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: In a significant initiative aimed at preserving and promoting rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Jammu, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has undertaken the installation of signboards in the Dogri language at prominent intersections, chowks and other important locations across Jammu city.

The initiative has been taken up under the guidance of JMC Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav, following a request from the Siyana Nagrik Muddad Seva Sanstha. The organization has also contributed by providing a number of Dogri signboards, which are now being installed by the JMC at suitable locations throughout the city.

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Dogri, being the mother tongue of the Jammu region and a proud symbol of its cultural identity, holds a special place in the hearts of the people.

A handout stated that through this initiative, JMC aims to give greater visibility and recognition to the language and incorporate it more prominently into the everyday public life of the city.

The JMC has already taken significant steps towards promoting Dogra culture and the Dogri language through its various developmental initiatives.

At the Waste to Wonder Park at Bhagwati Nagar, developed by JMC, detailed information regarding each monument and structure displayed in the park has also been provided in Dogri language.

Speaking about the initiative, Kulbhushan Khajuria, Joint Commissioner (Revenue & Enforcement), JMC, who is also the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Jammu Smart City Limited, shared detailed information regarding the project and its implementation across various locations in Jammu city.

He said by giving Dogri a visible presence across the city's streets, public spaces and cultural landmarks, JMC hopes to inspire greater pride among citizens in their language, heritage and cultural roots, while contributing towards the preservation and promotion of Jammu's unique identity for future generations.