JMC Strengthens Tawi River Conservation With Installation Of Visarjan Patras At Gujjar Nagar Bridge

JAMMU, Oct 9: To preserve the ecological sanctity and religious significance of the Suryaputri Tawi, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today installed and inaugurated dedicated Visarjan Patras at Gujjar Nagar Bridge to facilitate the proper disposal of religious offerings and prevent pollution of the sacred river.

The initiative was inaugurated by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation and Mission Director, SBM-U 2.0 Dr. Devansh Yadav, in presence of Shri 108 Swami Mahadev Saraswati Maharaj of Har Ki Pauri Mandir and Pujari Naresh Sharma of Shri Raghunath Mandir. The occasion was attended by Health Officer JMC Dr. Shahid Hussain, Nodal Officer, IEC Dr. Priyanka Malhotra, Swachhata Executives and other officers/ officials.

The installation of Visarjan Patras provides devotees with a designated and dignified facility for depositing flowers, cotton wicks, incense ash, paper and other materials generated during religious rituals, thereby discouraging their direct disposal into the River Tawi. The initiative reflects JMC’s continued efforts to integrate environmental protection with religious practices and strengthen sustainable waste management along the riverfront.

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As part of the Corporation’s waste management approach, the collected material will be segregated for appropriate processing. Biodegradable offerings will be channelled for composting and utilised to support greenery in municipal parks and green belts, while recyclable materials will be sent for further processing. The initiative will help minimise waste entering the river and promote the principles of resource recovery and a circular waste management system.

Appreciating the initiative, Shri 108 Swami Mahadev Saraswati Maharaj and Pujari Naresh Sharma urged devotees and citizens to cooperate with JMC in maintaining the cleanliness and sanctity of the Tawi. They appealed to the public to refrain from throwing polythene, plastic and other non-biodegradable materials into the river and to adopt environmentally responsible practices while performing religious rituals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Devansh Yadav emphasised that protecting the Tawi River is a shared responsibility that requires active public participation and sustained Jan Bhagidari. He appealed to residents and devotees to make proper use of the designated Visarjan Patras and support the Corporation’s efforts to keep the river clean, preserve its ecological balance and maintain its spiritual significance.

JMC reiterated its commitment to promoting environmentally responsible religious practices, strengthening scientific waste management and protecting the city’s natural resources. The initiative is another step towards building a Clean, Green and Garbage-Free Jammu through collective action and responsible civic behaviour.