JMC starts Coconut Shredding Unit to prevent drain blockages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav, here today, inaugurated a Coconut Shredding Unit in Bhagwati Nagar.

The initiative has been introduced to address a major challenge during the monsoon season, when discarded coconut shells often choke drains and sewer networks, resulting in water-logging which makes way for drain waters to overflow on roads.

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Under the new initiative, JMC will collect discarded coconut shells directly from vendors across the Jammu city and transport them to the Coconut Shredding Unit at Bhagwati Nagar. The shells will be scientifically processed into cocopeat, an eco-friendly growing medium widely used in horticulture, landscaping and composting.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Devansh Yadav said that all coconut vendors will be provided with special JMC identification stickers which will help municipal collection vehicles easily identify registered vendors to ensure regular collection of discarded coconut shells.

He said that the initiative will not only prevent drain blockages and reduce water-logging during rainy season but will also convert waste into a valuable resource.

The Commissioner also urged the citizens and vendors to actively support the initiative by disposing off the coconut shells responsibly and cooperate with the municipal collection system to help keep Jammu clean and free from drainage obstructions.

Joint Commissioner (Health & Sanitation), Abdul Sattar, Health Officer, Dr. Shahid Hussain, Assistant Floriculture Officer, Dr. Rabia Khan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Dr. Divya Sharma, Executive Engineer (Mechanical Division), Talat Mahmood Khan and other officers and officials of JMC were also present on the occasion.