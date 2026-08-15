JMC launches two eco-friendly initiatives at Tawi Riverfront

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Reaffirming its commitment to preserving the Suryaputri Tawi and promoting sustainable urban development, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today launched two eco-friendly initiatives at the Tawi Riverfront-dedicated immersion receptacles for religious offerings and a solar-powered 'Net Zero Cooling Station'.

The initiatives were inaugurated by JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav in the presence of Mahants and religious heads, besides senior officers and representatives of the Corporation.

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As part of its efforts to protect the cleanliness and religious sanctity of the Tawi, JMC has installed dedicated immersion receptacles at the Tawi Bridge. The facility will provide devotees with a convenient and responsible alternative for disposing of flowers, idols and other religious materials, helping prevent such offerings from being thrown directly into the river.

The initiative assumes significance as the Tawi, revered as the "Daughter of the Sun", holds deep religious and cultural importance for the people of Jammu. The participation of Mahants and religious heads also underlined the need for collective efforts to preserve the river while ensuring that religious practices remain environmentally responsible.

Dr Devansh Yadav appealed to devotees and citizens to use the designated receptacles and refrain from disposing of religious materials directly into the river. He stressed that safeguarding the Tawi was a shared responsibility requiring active community participation.

In another step towards making the riverfront more sustainable and visitor-friendly, JMC has developed a 'Net Zero Cooling Station' to provide relief from the intense summer heat. The specially designed facility operates entirely on solar energy, with its lighting and cooling systems powered through the installed solar setup.

Inaugurating the facility, Dr Yadav highlighted the importance of adopting innovative, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions in public spaces. The cooling station is expected to particularly benefit senior citizens, children, families and other visitors spending time at the Tawi Riverfront during the summer months.