JMC launches Rs 66.52 lakh pond restoration project in Sainik Colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today launched a Rs 66.52 lakh project for restoration of a pond in Sector-F near the Railway Crossing in Sainik Colony, Ward 70, under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

Jammu South MLA Dr Narinder Singh laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of JMC Joint Commissioner (Works), senior officials, former councillors and local residents.

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The pond is presently in a dilapidated condition and has accumulated weeds, silt, sludge and solid waste, affecting its water-holding capacity and the surrounding environment.

The restoration work will include cleaning and desilting of the pond, earthwork and re-profiling, dewatering and water management, strengthening of embankments with PCC walls and stone pitching, construction of an RCC filtration chamber, installation of GI chain-link fencing, surface finishing and solar lighting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Narinder Singh stressed the need to preserve traditional water bodies, saying ponds play an important role in rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and maintaining ecological balance.

He said the restoration would turn the neglected pond into a useful public asset and strengthen water conservation infrastructure in Sainik Colony.

He also highlighted ongoing development works in the area focusing on cleanliness, water conservation, roads and green spaces.

The initiative is part of the JMC's broader efforts to restore urban water bodies and improve water retention and recharge in the city. Local residents assured their cooperation in maintaining the pond after its restoration.