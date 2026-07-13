JMC Launches Mega Plantation Drive Under 'Green Jammu, Clean Jammu' Initiative

JAMMU, Jul 13: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in collaboration with the Urban Forest Division, Jammu, today organised a mega plantation drive under the 'Green Jammu, Clean Jammu' initiative. More than 2,000 saplings were planted in the green space developed along Sunjwan–Chowadi Road.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav and carried out under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The initiative aims to improve air quality, enhance urban biodiversity and develop green zones that contribute to a cleaner urban environment.

As part of the drive, a three-layer plantation was undertaken on previously unpaved land alongside newly constructed footpaths, transforming the stretch into a green corridor. The initiative is expected to improve the area's ecological balance while providing an attractive public space for residents.

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The event witnessed participation from all sections of society including members of the Chamber of Commerce, officials of the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Urban Forest Division, local residents, senior citizens, volunteers and Swachhata Champions.

Dr Devansh Yadav announced that nearly 50,000 trees would be planted across Jammu during the current monsoon season, and appealed to citizens to protect and nurture the newly planted saplings, saying public participation is essential to the campaign's success. He said similar green corridors, walkways and landscaped public spaces would be developed across the city, and highlighted the tree adoption initiative, under which citizens can adopt saplings through QR codes and take responsibility for their care. Two to three mega plantation drives would be organised every week to achieve the target of planting over 50,000 trees during the monsoon season, he said.

Among those present were Joint Commissioner (Health & Sanitation) Abdul Sattar, Divisional Forest Officer Ashwani Sharma, Health Officer Dr Shahid Hussain, Assistant Forest Officer, JMC, Dr Rabia Khan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr Priyanka Malhotra, Executive Engineer Yasir Bashir Kitchloo, Mahant Shri Rameshwar Dass Ji, members of the Chamber of Commerce, senior citizens, local residents, volunteers and officials of the Jammu Municipal Corporation and the Urban Forest Division.