JMC Issues Notices To Establishments For Mandatory Fire Safety Compliance

JAMMU, Jun 27: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has issued notices to nearly 200 private hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, lodges and other high-footfall commercial establishments within its municipal limits, directing them to obtain mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Fire & Emergency Services Department.

The action has been initiated under the directions of JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, who stressed strict compliance with fire safety norms, stating that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Dr Yadav directed all defaulting establishments to submit copies of valid Fire Safety NOCs within seven days of receipt of the notices, issued under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, read with the applicable Building Bye-Laws and Fire Safety Regulations. The Commissioner further directed the Enforcement Wing to closely monitor compliance and take stringent action against establishments found violating fire safety norms.

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JMC has cautioned that failure to furnish the requisite Fire Safety NOC within the stipulated period, or detection of any establishment operating without fire safety clearance upon verification, will invite strict legal action, including sealing of premises. The Corporation made clear that the owners, proprietors and managements of these establishments bear sole responsibility for adherence to all prescribed fire safety standards and that any untoward incident arising out of negligence or non-compliance shall rest entirely with the concerned management.

The drive has been launched in view of serious concerns regarding statutory compliance and emergency preparedness. The operation of hospitals, hotels, lodges and other commercial establishments without adequate fire prevention measures, functional firefighting equipment and clearly demarcated emergency exits poses significant risks to human life and public property.

JMC has appealed to all defaulting establishments to immediately obtain the necessary clearances from the Fire & Emergency Services Department and submit them to the JMC Enforcement Wing to avoid punitive action.