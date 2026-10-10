JMC installs ‘Visarjan Patras’ to strengthen Tawi River conservation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: To preserve the ecological sanctity and religious significance of Suryaputri Tawi, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here today installed dedicated Visarjan Patras at Gujjar Nagar Bridge to facilitate proper disposal of religious offerings and prevent pollution of the sacred river.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr. Devansh Yadav, JMC Commissioner and Mission Director, SBM-U 2.0, in the presence of Shri 108 Swami Mahadev Saraswati Maharaj of Har Ki Pauri Mandir and Pujari Naresh Sharma of Shri Raghunath Mandir.

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The occasion was attended by Dr. Shahid Hussain, Health Officer, JMC, Dr. Priyanka Malhotra, Nodal Officer, IEC, Swachhata Executives and other officers/officials.

The installation of Visarjan Patras provides devotees with a designated and dignified facility for depositing flowers, cotton wicks, incense ash, paper and other materials generated during religious rituals, thereby discouraging their direct disposal into the Tawi.

As part of the Corporation's waste management approach, the collected material will be segregated for appropriate processing. Biodegradable offerings will be channeled for composting to support greenery in municipal parks and green belts, while recyclable materials will be sent for further processing.

Shri 108 Swami Mahadev Saraswati Maharaj and Pujari Naresh Sharma urged devotees and citizens to cooperate with JMC in maintaining the cleanliness and sanctity of the Tawi. They appealed to the public to refrain from throwing polythene, plastic and other non-biodegradable materials into the river.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Devansh Yadav emphasized that protecting the Tawi River is a shared responsibility that requires active public participation and sustained Jan Bhagidari.

He appealed to residents and devotees to make proper use of the designated Visarjan Patras and support JMC's efforts to keep the river clean, preserve its ecological balance and maintain its spiritual significance.