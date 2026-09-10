JMC Demolishes 20 Shops At Satwari Chowk, Shopkeepers Allege No Prior Notice

Jammu, Sep 10: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday demolished around 20 shops at Satwari Chowk, triggering anger among shopkeepers who alleged that the decades-old commercial establishments were demolished without any prior information or notification.

The shops, according to the affected shopkeepers, had been operating at the location for around 50 years, with the occupants claiming that they had been regularly paying monthly rent to the municipal authorities.

Angry shopkeepers alleged that the demolition was carried out without giving them adequate notice or information, leaving them with little opportunity to remove their belongings or make alternative arrangements.

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The action comes against the backdrop of the long-pending issue of rehabilitation of shopkeepers affected by development works in the Satwari area. The UT Cabinet had earlier approved a rehabilitation and resettlement scheme for shopkeepers and open-space kiosks affected by road widening at Nai Basti, Satwari Chowk.

A JMC official, however, said that the affected shopkeepers would be relocated to another site within six months.

The assurance has failed to convince the affected traders, who termed the claim a “white lie”, saying they had heard assurances of rehabilitation earlier as well but continued to face uncertainty over their livelihood.

The issue of rehabilitation of Satwari shopkeepers has been raised repeatedly by traders' bodies. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry has previously stated that affected shopkeepers had been paying rent to the municipal authorities and had sought alternate sites and rehabilitation. (KNT)