JMC Councillor distributes ration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Councillor, Amit Gupta along with Sandhya Gupta, social worker; Sanjogita Sudan, Health Officer JMC and Rajiv Gupta, Vinayak Bazar Association president distributed ration to the Safai Karamcharis of Ward 19.

Speaking on the occasion, the Councillor said that Safai Karamcharis continued their work even in odd time during the second wave of COVID pandemic without any break and remained busy in de-silting drains, door-to-door garbage collection etc.

At the end, Sandhya Gupta appealed to the general public not to wander out of their houses unnecessarily as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

She also stressed on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Rajiv Gupta, Anita Sharma, Ashwani Khajuria, Sunny Khokher, Sahil Gupta, Ritish, Shami, Birjmohan Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.