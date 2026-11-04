JMC conducts awareness drive to ensure environmental compliance by dairy units

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today conducted an awareness-cum-inspection drive in various areas of Jammu to sensitise dairy farmers operating within JMC limits about environmental management of dairy farms and Gaushalas and the mandatory registration of dairy units in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The drive was conducted by Dr. Divya Sharma, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), JMC and Ashwani Kumar, Senior Assistant, Veterinary Services Wing, under the directions of Joint Commissioner (Health & Sanitation), JMC, Abdul Sattar.

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The team covered Rehari, Sarwal, Subash Nagar and Paloura, during which around 15 notices were served to unregistered dairy owners operating within the municipal limits.

During the drive, dairy farmers were sensitised about the scientific management and disposal of cattle dung and urine through the installation of biogas plants, vermicomposting units and other environment-friendly techniques.

The team highlighted that the discharge of cattle dung and wastewater from dairy farms and Gaushalas into drains leads to blockages and ultimately contributes to river pollution.

It was emphasised that proper utilisation of cattle waste can turn it into a valuable resource for manure and renewable energy.

Dr Divya Sharma informed that approximately 113 dairy units have been registered with JMC so far after fulfilling the prescribed criteria, including scientific dung disposal mechanisms and maintenance of proper hygiene in and around the premises.

The team also interacted with dairy farmers and explained the online dairy registration process initiated by JMC.

The dairy owners were advised to ensure adequate space for animal rearing, maintain hygienic conditions and adopt proper waste-management practices to prevent environmental pollution and ensure animal welfare.

It was further conveyed that dairy units fulfilling the prescribed norms regarding scientific dung disposal, hygiene and adequate animal-rearing space shall be considered for provisional registration, followed by the issuance of a licence/registration under Section 324 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, as applicable.