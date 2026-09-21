JMC Commissioner starts redevelopment work at Parade Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and CEO, Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL), Dr. Devansh Yadav here today visited the Old Vegetable Market at Parade and started redevelopment work, marking the beginning of a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at transforming the historic market into a cleaner, more organised and modern trading space.

The Vegetable Market Association welcomed the Commissioner and expressed support for the redevelopment initiative.

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Interacting with traders and members of the Association, Dr. Yadav assured that the work had commenced and would be completed as soon as possible.

He said the redevelopment project, with an estimated DPR cost of Rs. 5.88 crore, will transform the existing Mandi through modern infrastructure, upgraded civic amenities and a well-planned layout.

"As part of the redevelopment, a spacious Mild Steel (MS) covered shed will be constructed to provide weather-protected vending space for traders. The facility will accommodate 117 vendor platforms, each measuring 1.8 metres × 2.1 metres, ensuring systematic and orderly market operations," Dr. Yadav informed.

A handout stated that the shed area will be developed with Kota stone flooring, while the vendor platforms will feature granite cladding and granite tops to ensure durability, hygiene and ease of maintenance.

"The project also envisages the construction of 44 permanent commercial shop blocks, each measuring 2.4 metres × 2.7 metres, to support vegetable vendors and allied businesses in a structured retail setting," JMC Commissioner said adding: "To improve sanitation and cleanliness, the existing drainage network will be strengthened and rehabilitated to minimise water-logging and to ensure efficient disposal of wastewater within the Mandi premises."

He said that the redevelopment plan further includes a redesigned main entry gate with sandstone cladding, enhancing the visual appeal and identity of the market.

"Modern public amenities, including separate toilet blocks for men and women and drinking water cooler units, will also be installed in the Mandi area for the convenience of traders and visitors," he further said.

He also said that the internal movement and circulation areas will be developed using Pavement Quality Concrete.