JMC Commissioner reviews monsoon preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav today reviewed the progress of desilting operations and the city’s overall monsoon preparedness, directing officials to expedite the cleaning of major drains and nallahs to ensure smooth drainage and prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

During an inspection of several wards, the Commissioner assessed the pace of desilting work being undertaken across the city and reviewed the condition of the drainage network. In view of forecasts of heavy rainfall, he instructed all concerned officers to intensify the ongoing drive, particularly in flood-prone and waterlogging-sensitive areas, so that rainwater is discharged without obstruction.

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The JMC has launched a round-the-clock desilting campaign, with teams working in shifts to clear drains and nallahs before the monsoon gains intensity. As part of the exercise, the civic body is carrying out extensive cleaning of 29 major nallahs under its jurisdiction to strengthen the drainage system and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

During the inspection, Dr Yadav also reviewed the progress of new drainage infrastructure being constructed by the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) under the SASCI scheme at Jallo Chak, Digiana and Greater Kailash. He directed the executing agencies to ensure that ongoing works are carried out with careful planning, strict quality control and necessary safety measures to avoid delays during the monsoon.

The Commissioner stressed that regular desilting of drains, timely completion of drainage projects and continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations are essential to maintaining uninterrupted stormwater flow and safeguarding residential areas from flooding.

Reiterating the Corporation’s commitment to monsoon preparedness, Dr Yadav said JMC has put in place the required arrangements to tackle rain-related challenges and will continue to monitor the drainage network closely.

He also appealed to the public not to dump garbage, plastic waste or construction debris into drains and nallahs, saying public cooperation is crucial for keeping the city’s drainage system functional during the monsoon season.