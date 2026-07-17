JMC Commissioner reviews fire safety compliance across key commercial areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav today reviewed the status of fire safety compliance across key commercial areas of the city and urged business establishments to obtain mandatory Fire No Objection Certificates (Fire NOCs) within the stipulated timeframe.

As part of the review, the Commissioner visited Jewel Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Vivekananda Chowk and adjoining localities, where he interacted with the management of private hospitals, hotels, restaurants, clothing malls and other commercial establishments. The exercise focused on assessing the level of compliance with fire safety regulations and creating awareness about the importance of Fire NOCs.

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During the visit, Dr Yadav stressed that fire safety is essential for protecting lives and property and said the Corporation’s priority is to build a strong culture of safety rather than resort to punitive measures. He assured the business community that JMC is committed to facilitating the compliance process in a transparent, cooperative and citizen-friendly manner.

The Commissioner informed the stakeholders that establishments have been granted 30 to 45 days to obtain the mandatory Fire NOC and complete the prescribed fire safety requirements. He clarified that no coercive action would be initiated against those who apply for the Fire NOC and actively undertake compliance within the specified period.

Dr Yadav further said that JMC will coordinate with the Chamber of Commerce, hotel associations and other trade bodies to achieve complete adherence to fire safety norms across the city. He expressed confidence that the active cooperation of the business community would ensure full compliance, making enforcement measures unnecessary.

Reiterating that the initiative is aimed at preventing fire hazards and enhancing public safety, the Commissioner said timely compliance with fire safety regulations would help create a safer environment for residents, visitors and businesses while ensuring adherence to statutory norms.