JMC Commissioner reviews arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav today reviewed arrangements and facilities being put in place for pilgrims and sadhus arriving in Jammu for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at Shri Ram Mandir Purani Mandi.

The Commissioner inspected preparations at the temple complex and reviewed infrastructure and essential services within the premises, covering accommodation, sanitation, food, drinking water, toilets and bathrooms, power supply and medical facilities. Officials concerned were directed to ensure all arrangements are completed well in time and maintained to the highest standards.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav was also apprised of ongoing work for installation of a lift within the temple complex, expected to be completed by next year, which will enhance accessibility for elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities.

Officials were directed to ensure clean accommodation, hygienic food, safe drinking water, proper bedding and efficient sanitation, with cleanliness maintained round the clock and all support services fully functional throughout the Yatra period. Dr Yadav stressed close coordination among all departments and stakeholders to ensure every pilgrim receives quality facilities and a safe, convenient experience.