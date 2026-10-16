JMC Commissioner inspects waste processing facilities, directs trial run of C&D plant

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Ayushi Sudan, here today, inspected the Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility at Kot Bhalwal and reviewed the functioning of various waste processing units.

During inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the infrastructure and machinery installed at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste processing plant.

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The equipment includes a 6-CUM primary hopper, primary and secondary jaw crushers, vibrating screen, 3-CUM secondary hopper, four-belt conveyor system, washing plant, backhoe loader, tractor with trolley, weighbridge, electrical control panels and barbed-wire fencing.

After assessing the installation and readiness of the equipment, Sudan directed the concerned officials to undertake a trial run of the plant to evaluate its operational performance, verify the functioning of the machinery and address any technical issues before regular operations commence.

She also inspected the legacy waste bio remediation site and reviewed the functioning of the installed segregation machine and Kistrack.

The Commissioner subsequently inspected the waste processing facility operated by CEF Energy Jammu, reviewing the installed trommel machinery, Bio-CNG plant and ongoing processing operations.

Assessing the functioning of the equipment and utilisation of the available infrastructure, she directed the concerned agency to increase the quantity of waste processed and improve the operational efficiency of the facility.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials and agency representatives to take timely follow-up measures, address operational gaps and ensure that the facilities deliver their intended outcomes efficiently and in accordance with prescribed environmental standards.

Those who accompanied the Commissioner included Dr. Jaswant Singh, Executive Engineer; Yasir Bashir Kichloo, Executive Engineer (Mechanical); Talat Mahmood Khan, Sanitation Officer; Romesh Wazir, members of the Swachh Bharat Mission PMU team and other concerned officials.