JMC Commissioner inspects Old City, warns against footpath encroachments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Dr Devansh Yadav, today conducted an extensive inspection of various areas in Jammu's Old City to assess the growing problem of encroachments on footpaths by shopkeepers, street vendors and other unauthorized occupants.

During the visit, Dr Yadav interacted with traders and vendors, informing them about a recent Supreme Court judgment that reaffirmed the right of citizens to walk safely and freely on footpaths as a fundamental right. He stressed that footpaths are meant exclusively for pedestrians and cannot be used for commercial activities, storage of goods, unauthorized parking or any other form of encroachment.

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The Commissioner observed that in several parts of the Old City, footpaths have been heavily encroached upon through shop extensions, display of merchandise, carts, parked vehicles and temporary structures. As a result, pedestrians, including schoolchildren, senior citizens and women, are often compelled to walk on busy roads, exposing them to traffic hazards and inconvenience.

Reiterating the Corporation's commitment to safeguarding public spaces, Dr Yadav said the JMC would undertake a sustained and intensive anti-encroachment drive across the city in compliance with Supreme Court directives and municipal laws. He emphasized that restoring footpaths to their intended use is essential for ensuring public safety, improving urban mobility and protecting citizens' rights.

The Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against violators, including removal of encroachments, seizure of materials and imposition of penalties on those illegally occupying public footpaths and civic spaces.

Appealing for cooperation, Dr Yadav urged shopkeepers and vendors to voluntarily remove encroachments and support the administration's efforts to make Jammu cleaner, safer and more pedestrian-friendly. He said the objective of the initiative is not merely enforcement but the creation of an orderly, accessible and inclusive urban environment.

The inspection was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner (North), JMC, along with other officers and officials of the Corporation.