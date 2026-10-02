JMC Commissioner inaugurates rainwater harvesting system at Govt School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav here today inaugurated a rainwater harvesting system at Government Girls High School (GGHS), Gandhi Nagar as part of JMC’s ongoing efforts towards water conservation, groundwater recharge and sustainable environmental management.

The project was started about two months back and it has been completed now.

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A water conservation pledge was also administered on the occasion, in which students, teachers and JMC officials pledged to save water, prevent its wastage and use this precious natural resource judiciously.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yadav stressed the importance of involving students in water conservation and encouraging them to adopt responsible water-saving practices in daily lives.

He said that under ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, similar rainwater harvesting projects will be started in more than 1,000 government schools and the initiative will not only help conserve rainwater and facilitate groundwater recharge but will also create greater awareness among the younger generation about the importance of saving water.

The Commissioner also visited a park in Gandhi Nagar where a rainwater harvesting system has been installed and reviewed the facility. He said that similar systems are being developed in about 26 parks across Jammu city.

Joint Commissioner (Health and Sanitation), Abdul Sattar; Health Officer, Dr. Shahid Hussain; Assistant Floriculture Officer, Dr. Rabia Khan; Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Dr. Divya Sharma; School Principal, Anjamin Jabeen; Executive Engineer, Yasir Bashir Kitchloo, along with other JMC officers, officials, teachers and students, were also present on the occasion.