JMC Commissioner asks public to cooperate in preventing Dengue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: In view of the heightened risk of Dengue and Chikungunya during the ongoing monsoon season, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Dr. Devansh Yadav, has urged the citizens to remain vigilant and eliminate all sources of stagnant water in and around their homes.

Stressing that preventing mosquito breeding at the source is most effective defense against the vector-borne diseases, he advised the residents to regularly empty coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres, buckets and other containers where rainwater may accumulate.

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Dr. Yadav appealed every household to actively support JMC’s anti-mosquito campaign by maintaining clean surroundings and reporting areas prone to water stagnation.

“Under ‘Clean Jammu, Green Jammu’ initiative, JMC is undertaking an ambitious plantation drive to plant over 50,000 saplings across the city during the current monsoon season,” he maintained adding: “The initiative aims to enhance Jammu’s green cover, improve air quality and create a healthier urban environment.”

The JMC Commissioner stated that as part of its water conservation efforts, the Corporation has successfully revived 14 water bodies across the city by restoring their ecological value and developing walking tracks, landscaping and other public amenities.

“Inspired by the Amrit Sarovar model, these rejuvenated water bodies have been dedicated to the public as vibrant community spaces,” he said.

The Commissioner appealed to the citizens, Resident Welfare Associations, educational institutions and social organizations to adopt these restored water bodies, ensuring their regular upkeep, cleanliness and protection. He invited citizens to identify ponds and water bodies in their localities that require restoration.

“Such locations can be reported through the JMC toll-free helpline 1800-180-7207 or by visiting swachh.jk.gov.in, enabling the Corporation to expand its water body rejuvenation programme across the city,” Dr. Yadav continued urging every citizen to become an active partner in protecting public health, conserving environment and making Jammu a model city for sustainable urban development.