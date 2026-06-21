JMC Commissioner appeals citizens to provide accurate information in Census

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The Census process in Jammu has entered its final stage, with Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Dr Devansh Yadav appealing to citizens to actively cooperate with enumerators and provide correct and complete information for the successful completion of the exercise.

Addressing a press conference, here today, Dr Yadav said that the participation of citizens is crucial for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of Census data. “The success of the Census depends on the cooperation of every citizen. People should extend full support to the enumerators and share accurate details so that the Government agencies can formulate better planning as per the collected data,” he said.

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Informing that out of total 2.93 lakh households in Jammu, Census data of 2, 05 households has been collected so far, the JMC Commission highlighted two major issues being faced by the officials while collecting the data.

“While some people are not cooperating with the Census officials and avoiding to sharing the information, the other issue being faced in some areas is the number of houses found closed,” he said.

Dr Yadav sought to clarify that the Census data is not going to deprive people of any social, economic or reservation benefit they are presently availing. “I reiterate that this Census data is not made public and used only for the Government record. It is not going to deprive people from any benefit they are presently getting,” he added.

The JMC Commissioner also appealed people to share the information about the houses owned by them and left closed after shifting to the new place of residence. For example, he explained, if a person from one area is presently living at some other place and has kept his previous place of residence closed, he must share the information about both the houses for avoiding any confusion.

He stated that the information collected during the Census would assist authorities in planning infrastructure, improving civic amenities and addressing emerging challenges in urban areas. He added that proper data analysis helps in preparing long-term strategies related to housing, healthcare, education, sanitation, transportation and other essential services.

The JMC Commissioner urged residents to remain cautious against misinformation and ensure that they cooperate with authorised Census officials visiting their homes. He re-assured that the information provided by citizens is collected through official procedures and is used only for planning and developmental purposes.