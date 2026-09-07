JMC bags Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 Awards In All 3 Population-Based Categories

JAMMU, Sep 7: In a remarkable achievement for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has secured awards in all three population-based categories under the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan – Ward Level Awards 2026, announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, on the occasion of Swachh Vayu Diwas.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has received a total cash award of ₹50 lakh, with three wards emerging as awardees across all three population categories under the State/UT category.

The award-winning wards are Category-I (Ward population above 30,000): Greater Kailash Ward — ₹25 lakh, Category-II (Ward population above 10,000 to 30,000): New Plot Ward — ₹15 lakh, Category-III (Ward population below 10,000): Bhagwati Nagar Ward — ₹10 lakh

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With this outstanding performance, JMC has demonstrated that effective air-quality improvement measures are being implemented across wards with varying population sizes and urban profiles.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has expanded the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan framework to the ward level with the objective of promoting healthy competition among wards in implementing measures envisaged under approved City Action Plans and encouraging the replication of effective practices for air-quality management under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The ward-level assessment marks an important expansion of the NCAP framework, taking air-pollution mitigation efforts from the city level directly to neighbourhoods and communities. The initiative encourages Urban Local Bodies and individual wards to undertake visible, measurable and sustained interventions aimed at reducing air pollution and improving the quality of life of citizens.

The broader NCAP framework recognises interventions related to road dust management, scientific solid waste management, construction and demolition waste management, control of vehicular emissions and mitigation of industrial pollution as key components of comprehensive air-quality improvement strategies.

The achievement of Jammu Municipal Corporation across all three categories reflects the collective efforts being undertaken to strengthen environmental management and promote cleaner and healthier neighbourhoods across the city.

The award funds will provide an opportunity to further strengthen ward-level interventions by undertaking high-impact, visible and sustainable measures aimed at improving air quality and enhancing the urban environment.

Speaking on the achievement, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Dr. Devansh Yadav appealed to the residents of Jammu city to actively contribute towards maintaining cleanliness and improving the overall environment of the city. He urged citizens not to litter public places and emphasized that cleanliness is a collective responsibility requiring the participation of every individual.

Dr. Yadav encouraged people from all walks of life to make every possible effort to keep their homes, neighbourhoods, markets and public spaces clean. He stressed that sustainable cleanliness and improved air quality can only be achieved through active public participation and responsible civic behaviour.

The recognition is not merely a financial incentive but an acknowledgement of the sustained efforts undertaken at the grassroots level under the National Clean Air Programme. It also reinforces the spirit of competitive urban governance, encouraging wards and Urban Local Bodies to adopt innovative and replicable practices for environmental improvement.

The original Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan framework was conceived to promote healthy competition among cities by assessing the implementation of approved clean-air measures rather than relying solely on air-quality measurements. Its expansion to the ward level is expected to deepen citizen participation and strengthen local ownership of air-pollution mitigation initiatives.

The remarkable achievement of Greater Kailash, New Plot and Bhagwati Nagar wards has brought laurels to Jammu city and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirming JMC's commitment towards building a Cleaner, Greener and Healthier Jammu.