JMC awarded in all three categories under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: In a remarkable achievement for the Union Territory of J&K, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has secured awards in all three population-based categories under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan - Ward Level Awards 2026, announced by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), on the occasion of Swachh Vayu Diwas.

The JMC has received a total cash award of Rs. 50 lakh, with three Wards emerging as winners across all three population categories under the State/UT category.

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The award-winning Wards are-Category-I (Ward population above 30,000): Greater Kailash Ward - Rs 25 lakh; Category-II (Ward population above 10,000 to 30,000): New Plot Ward - Rs. 15 lakh and Category-III (Ward population below 10,000): Bhagwati Nagar Ward - Rs. 10 lakh

With this outstanding performance, JMC has demonstrated that effective air-quality improvement measures are being implemented across Wards with varying population sizes and urban profiles.

A handout stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has expanded the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan framework to the Ward level with the objective of promoting healthy competition among Wards in implementing measures envisaged under approved City Action Plans and encouraging the replication of effective practices for air-quality management under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The broader NCAP framework recognizes interventions related to road dust management, scientific solid waste management, construction and demolition waste management, control of vehicular emissions and mitigation of industrial pollution as key components of comprehensive air-quality improvement strategies.

The award funds will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Ward-level interventions by undertaking high-impact, visible and sustainable measures aimed at improving air quality and enhancing the urban environment.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Devansh Yadav, JMC Commissioner appealed to the residents of Jammu city to actively contribute towards maintaining cleanliness and improving the overall environment of the city. He urged citizens not to litter public places and emphasized that cleanliness is a collective responsibility requiring the participation of every individual.

Dr. Yadav encouraged the people from all walks of life to make every possible effort to keep their homes, neighbourhoods, markets and public spaces clean.

He stressed that sustainable cleanliness and improved air quality can only be achieved through active public participation and responsible civic behavior.

The remarkable achievement of Greater Kailash, New Plot and Bhagwati Nagar wards has brought laurels to Jammu city and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirming JMC's commitment towards building a Cleaner, Greener and Healthier Jammu.