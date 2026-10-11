JKWB to form Core Committee for Friday sermons in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board (JKWB), under the chairmanship of Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, has decided to constitute a Core Committee of Muftis, Imams and Khateebs to identify and finalise common topics for Friday (Juma) sermons across shrines, Jamia Masjids and other religious institutions associated with the Board.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Maulanas, Muftis, Imams and Khateebs held at the central office of the J&K Waqf Board in Sonwar, Srinagar on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Board Members Dr Ghulam Haleem and Syed Mohammad Hussain Haqani. Religious representatives associated with institutions across the Jammu Division also participated through video conferencing.

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During the deliberations, participants discussed the importance of coordination among religious scholars and maintaining uniformity in the themes of Friday sermons across Waqf-associated religious institutions. It was decided that the proposed Core Committee would finalise sermon topics in advance and communicate them to the concerned religious scholars for implementation. The themes will focus on promoting religious awareness, moral values, social harmony, unity and other matters of public and community interest in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Dr Darakhshan emphasised the importance of collective efforts and effective coordination among religious scholars to ensure that Friday sermons convey a constructive and meaningful message to the public. The initiative aims to strengthen coordination among religious institutions and encourage sermons that promote moral responsibility, unity and harmony within society.

Prominent religious scholars who participated in the meeting included- Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi of Kaba Marg, Anantnag; Moulana Riyaz Ul Haq Noorabadi of Asari Sharief, Dargah Hazratbal; Moulana Amir Ud Din Shah, Mirwaiz of Charar-i-Sharief; Moulana Abdul Hamid Nayeemi, Imam-o-Khateeb of Zaldagar; Moulana Peer Hessain Qadri, Imam of Jamia Masjid Sonwar; and Moulana Syed Mudassir Geelani, Imam-o-Khateeb of Dastigeer Sahib (RA), Khanyar, Khateeb, Molana Farooq Naqshbandi Jamia Masjid Umar Rail Head,Jammu, Mufti Inayatullah Qasmi Jamia Masjid Talab khatikan Jammu, Mufti Manzoor Ahmed Jamia Masjid Sunjwan Jammu, Molana Syed Ahmed Jamia Masiid Malik Market Jammu, Mufti Mohd Ashraf Misbahi Jamia Masjid Reasi, Molana Farooq Misbahi Jamia Masjid Poonch, Molana Farooq Naqshbandi Jamia Masjid Eidgah Rajouri along with other religious scholars from various districts.