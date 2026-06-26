JKUPA conference advocates interfaith harmony, return of KPs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: JK United People's Alliance (UPA) organized its "Heart to Heart - Dil Se Dil Tak" conference at Amar Singh Club, here today, bringing together nearly 100 delegates from diverse religious, social and regional backgrounds to promote dialogue, reconciliation and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference witnessed participation from members of the Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community, Sikh and Christian leaders, Muslim scholars, social activists, academicians, legal experts, former civil servants and youth representatives. Participants reaffirmed J&K's tradition of coexistence, pluralism and mutual respect, emphasizing that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, empathy and collective engagement.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Syed Salim Geelani stressed the need for initiatives that bridge differences and strengthen trust among communities. He said dialogue, reconciliation and mutual understanding remain essential for building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous future for J&K.

Senior Advocate Ashok Bhan called for a time-bound and impartial Truth and Reconciliation Commission to examine human rights violations committed by both state and non-state actors since the 1980s. Referring to the intergenerational trauma caused by decades of violence, including the migration of KPs in 1989-90, he emphasized the need for healing and closure. Bhan said Kashmir remains incomplete without the presence of KPs and urged the Union Government to formulate a comprehensive plan for their safe, dignified and sustainable return and rehabilitation.

Senior leader Muzaffar Shah described the conference as an important civil society initiative aimed at strengthening bonds among the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He highlighted the need to address regional imbalances, overcome mistrust and promote confidence-building and social stability through cooperation among civil society, democratic institutions and Government agencies.

A major focus of the conference was the dignified return of displaced KPs. Participants also expressed concern over rising drug abuse and called for coordinated efforts to tackle the menace. The UPA unveiled its Vision Document outlining a roadmap for peace, reconciliation, interfaith harmony, inclusive development, youth empowerment and transparent governance.