JKTPO commences exhibition at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Reinforcing its commitment to promoting the products and enterprises of Jammu & Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), under the aegis of the Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir has commenced a seven-day exhibition-cum-sale at Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu from July 7 to July 13.

The exhibition has been organized with the objective of providing artisans, weavers, craftsmen, self-help groups, MSMEs, start-ups and local entrepreneurs from across Jammu & Kashmir with a dedicated marketing platform and enhanced market linkages. Timed to coincide with the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the initiative offers exhibitors a unique opportunity to showcase and market their products to thousands of pilgrims visiting the Union Territory, while also remaining open to the general public.

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The exhibition comprises 13 exhibitors showcasing an extensive range of authentic products that reflect the rich cultural and artisanal heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. Visitors can explore handloom and handicraft products, Pashmina and woollen articles, crewel embroidery, traditional textiles, Handmade toys, dry fruits, saffron, honey, processed food products, organic produce along with a wide array of locally manufactured and value-added products from MSMEs, artisans and entrepreneurs.

By organizing the exhibition at Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, one of the key transit points for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, JKTPO aims to create sustainable business opportunities for local producers by facilitating direct interaction with consumers from across the country. The initiative is expected to strengthen market access, expand customer outreach, promote the Made in Jammu & Kashmir brand and contribute towards enhancing the visibility and commercial prospects of local enterprises.

The exhibition also provides an opportunity for pilgrims and visitors to experience the unique craftsmanship, quality and diversity of Jammu & Kashmir’s products while supporting the livelihoods of local artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs.