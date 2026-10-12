JKTMA highlights concerns, demands of teaching community

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: The Jammu Kashmir Teacher Master Association (JKTMA) today organised its monthly meeting under the chairmanship of UT President Rakesh Singh, to deliberate upon various genuine issues and long-pending demands of the teaching community.

While addressing the meeting, Rakesh Singh appreciated the initiatives of the Government in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the passage of a resolution against the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and the decision to extend the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to employees fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria. He termed these steps significant for the welfare of employees and expressed hope that the genuine concerns of the teaching fraternity would receive the similar consideration.

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Singh urged the Education Minister to initiate a large-scale Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) process to fill all vacant posts of 10+2 Lecturers in Higher Secondary Schools in one go. He pointed out that the shortage of lecturers, particularly in rural and far-flung areas, was adversely affecting the academic progress of students.

He further demanded that sanctioned posts of Teachers, Masters and Lecturers be provided to Hanging higher secondary schools operating with inadequate staffing, so that these institutions could become fully functional.

Emphasising the need to align school education with changing employment trends, Singh stated that the Government should introduce new market-oriented subject combinations and skill-based courses at the senior secondary level.

“In order to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in its true spirit, the Government should introduce market-oriented subject combinations and skill-based courses in schools, keeping in view the changing global trends in the employment sector,” Singh added.

Drawing the Government’s attention towards the existing school infrastructure and accessibility of higher education, Singh urged the authorities to identify and upgrade suitable High Schools to the Higher Secondary level in every Assembly constituency, based on transparent and rational criteria, including student enrolment, distance from the nearest Higher Secondary School and the educational needs of the surrounding population.