JKTJAC terms Govt move on passing of TET resolution in Assembly as historic

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 27: Hailing the Government move to pass resolution on TET issue in the Assembly, Jammu Kashmir Teachers' Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) has called this move as historic and encouraging that reflects a positive understanding of the long-pending concerns of the teaching fraternity and has strengthened the confidence among thousands of teachers in the democratic process.

Speaking in a press conference, held here today, UT President JKTJAC Vinod Sharma on behalf of all teachers extended heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo and all the Legislators who supported the resolution in Jammu Kashmir Assembly.

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"Our gratitude is not merely for a resolution, but for the respect, recognition and dignity accorded to the teaching fraternity" he said.

On the occasion, Vinod Sharma also raised some other genuine issues of the teaching fraternity which include: Issuance of transfer policy draft in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme; DPC of Teachers to Masters which is pending for a long time; release of Mid Day Meals dues; regularisation of EVs converted to ReTs whose files are lying in administrative department and Old Pension Scheme in favour of ReTs appointed on or before 01.01.2010.

Others present during the press conference, included Surjit Singh Chib, Sr Vice Chairman; Rajesh Singh Jamwal, Provincial President Jammu; Sham Sharma (UT Chief Finance Secy), Sukesh Khajuria (UT Chief Press media Secy), Khazan Singh (Chief Coordinator), Lekh Raj Parihar (DP Udhampur), Ravinder Singh Manhas (DP Jammu), Ashok Seth (Provincial Vice President), Sandeep Sharma (UT Organiser), Ravinder Singh Rathore, Bhushan Khajuria, Vipen Raina, Anil Sharma, Amit Gupta, Prashant Sharma, Shankar Singh,Ajay Sharma, Vijay Sharma and others.