JKTJAC seeks OPS for pre-2010 ReTs, release of MDM dues

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 1: Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) today demanded implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers appointed before January 1, 2010, but regularized as General Line Teachers after the cut-off date.

The demand was raised during the monthly meeting of JKTJAC held at Udhampur under the leadership of UT president Vinod Sharma and district president Udhampur Lekh Raj Parihar. Executive members from all 11 zones of the district participated in the meeting.

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Addressing the gathering, Vinod Sharma also demanded implementation of Order Number 305-F in favour of these teachers and appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Education Minister Shamim Firdous to address the issue on priority.

He sought immediate release of pending Mid-Day Meal (MDM) dues, stating that teachers had been managing school expenses from their own pockets for over eight months and were now finding it difficult to continue. He also urged the Education Minister to issue the transfer policy for teachers appointed under the ReT scheme, which is reportedly at its final stage.

Sharma further called upon the Director School Education Jammu to issue the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for promotion of teachers to Masters, pointing out that several posts were lying vacant while many teachers had been stagnating in the same cadre for over 20 years.

Other demands included regularization of EV-converted ReTs, sanctioning of Master posts in SSA-upgraded middle schools and post-facto permission for undergraduate degrees acquired during service to facilitate conversion into Teacher Grade-II.

Lekh Raj Parihar urged the Chief Education Officer Udhampur to direct DDOs to complete teachers’ service records and release pending time-barred arrears.