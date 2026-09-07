JKTJAC highlights issues, demands of teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 6: A monthly meeting of Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) led by District President Udhampur Lekh Raj Parihar, was held here today.

While speaking on the occasion, Lekh Raj Parihar raised the various issues of the teaching fraternity which include:- release of Mid Day Meals dues, regularisation of Education Volunteers converted to ReTs whose files for the same are lying in administrative department; conversion of left out RRETs to Teachers Grade II/III ; entertaining of undergraduate degrees acquired by teachers during service by giving post facto permission, DPC of Teachers to Masters, sanctioning of non plan posts of Masters in Middle schools upgraded under SSA; release of time barred arrears of Teachers of Tikri and Panchari zones.

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Parihar also urged Chief Education Officer Udhampur to intervene in the completion of service records of Teachers and Masters in some zones of the district so that teachers may not suffer. He also urged for postponement of all departmental trainings till Census in snow bound areas is completed as schools are already under staff and studies of the students are suffering.

Others who also spoke on the occasion were:- Sukesh Khajuria, Ashok Seth, Pritam Goswami, Jagdish Chander Sharma, Ranjit Singh, Bhushan Khajuria, Shamsher Singh, Balvinder Singh, Anil Sharma, Sham Singh, Amit Gupta, Pankaj Thakur, Joginder Singh, Vipin Raina, Shankar Singh, Som Raj, Parshant Sharma, Gopal Sharma, Jai Parkash Dogra, Sudesh Dubey, Vabal Singh, Raj Kumar, Kuldip Sharma, Ravinder Atri, Partap Singh, Sudesh Kumar and Rajesh Jamwal.