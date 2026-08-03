JKTJAC highlights issues, demands of teachers, RRETs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 2: Monthly meeting of Jammu Kashmir Teachers' Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC), led by UT President Vinod Sharma and District President Udhampur Lekh Raj Parihar, was held here today.

While speaking on the occasion, Vinod Sharma raised various genuine and demands of the teaching fraternity, which included; transfer policy for teachers appointed under ReT scheme, release of pending Mid Day Meals dues, conversion of Education Volunteers to ReTs whose files for the same are lying in administrative department, conversion of left out RRETs to Teachers Grade II/III, entertaining of undergraduate degrees acquired by teachers during service by giving post facto permission and consideration of more than one PG degrees of the teaching fraternity for the purpose of seniority.

Advertisement

While speaking on the occasion, Lekh Raj Parihar demanded release of time barred arrears of Teachers of Tikri and Panchari zones. He also urged Chief Education Officer Udhampur to intervene in the completion of service records of Teachers and Masters in some zones of the district so that teachers may not suffer.

Others who also spoke on the occasion, included Sukesh Khajuria, Pritam Goswami, Sandeep Sharma, Jagdish Chander Sharma, Ranjit Singh, Anil Sharma, Amit Gupta, Parshant Sharma, Som Raj, Ashok Mathur, Vabal Singh, Manoj Kumar, Mohd Mustafa, Ranjit Singh, Ravinder Singh Rathore, Gopal Sharma, Rakesh Singh, Raj Kumar, Sanjay Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma, Rajiv Sharma, Ravi Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Sham Bharti, Subash Chander, Ravinder Atri, Arjun Singh, Ankush Sharma, Yash Paul and Sanjay Sharma.