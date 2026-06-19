JKTJAC deputation meets Sakeena Itoo, raises issues of teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee, led by UT President Vinod Sharma, called on Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo in her Office Chamber at Civil Secretariat Jammu and submitted a memorandum highlighting various issues of the teaching fraternity.

On the occasion Director School Education Jammu Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary and State Project Director Samagra, Bhavani Rakwal were also present.

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In the memorandum, JKTJAC demanded framing of comprehensive transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme at the earliest by asking the committee constituted for the purpose to submit report. It also demanded resumption of triangular/ chain based mutual transfers of Teachers appointed under ReT scheme till comprehensive transfer policy is framed, DPC of Teachers to Masters, resolution of TET issue, earned leave in favour of teachers engaged in census duty, release of Mid Day Meal dues and regularisation of left out Education Volunteers (EVs) and their conversion.

The Education Minister after hearing the deputation, assured to redress each and every issue raised by JKTJAC leadership. She also reassured to come in the rescue of teachers under TET Issue and said that review petition has already been filed and appropriate decision will be taken keeping in view the suffering of the teachers.

Others who were part of the deputation, included Rajesh Singh Jamwal Provincial President Jammu; Sham Sharma, Chief Finance Secretary; Khazan Singh, Chief Coordinator; Ashok Seth, Provincial Vice President; Sandeep Sharma, Organiser; Ravinder Singh Manhas, District President Jammu; Suhanu Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Raghubir Singh, Mushtaq Malik and Chanchal Singh.