JKTJAC deputation meets Education Minister, projects demands

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers' Joint Action Committee, led by UT President Vinod Sharma, today called on Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo at her Office Chamber in Civil Secretariat Srinagar and projected various issues of the teaching fraternity.

The delegation demanded resolution of TET issue, DPC of Teachers to Masters, framing of comprehensive transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme, resumption of triangular/ chain based mutual transfers of Teachers appointed under ReT scheme till comprehensive transfer policy is framed, earned leave in favour of teachers engaged in Census duty, release of Mid Day Meals dues which the teachers have managed from their own pockets, regularisation of left out Education Volunteers ( EVs) and their conversion whose files are lying in the administrative department.

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The Education Minister, after listening to the deputation, assured to redress each and every issue raised by JKTJAC leadership. According to the delegation, the Minister reassured that she will not let the teachers be harassed on the TET Issue who have been serving in the department for last more than two decades . She said that the department will stand firmly with the aggrieved teachers by becoming a shield and teachers need not to be worried. She also assured that mutual transfers will be resumed at the earliest.

Others who were part of the deputation included: - Dr Aaftab Malik, Sukesh Khajuria, Khazan Singh and Sandeep Sharma.