JKTJAC deputation meets Education Minister & DSEJ, raises burning issues

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, Oct 18: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers' Joint Action Committee ( JKTJAC) led by UT Vice President Dr Aaftab Malik and accompanied by senior leaders of JKTJAC today met with Minister for Education, Sakeena Masood Itoo at Banihal in the presence of MLA Banihal Sajad Shaheen, Director School Education Jammu Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Joint Director Ashfaq Ahmed, CEO Ramban Oneel Bhat, Principal A R Giri and ZEO Banihal Jamshed Khan.

While interacting with the Minister, Malik raised the burning and genuine issues of the teaching fraternity especially teachers appointed under ReT scheme.

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Raising the issue of Old Pension Scheme, he urged for inclusion of all ReTs appointed before 01.01.2010 in OPS as per Govt. Order No. 305-F . He also demanded the benefit of said order for ReTs who were appointed after 01.01.2010 but their posts were advertised prior to January 2010.

Raising the issue of DPC of Teachers to Masters, he said that many posts of masters are lying vacant in Jammu Province and the department is requested to speed up the process to overcome the stagnation of teachers in the same cadre for more than two decades.

On the occasion he also raised various issues which include:- Post facto permissions in favour of teachers who persued graduation so that they may get converted into Teachers Grade II; release of MDM dues; regularisation of left out EV converted ReTs; change of school timing in Winter zones of Jammu Province as done in Kashmir Province.

The Minister after listening to the deputation quite patiently assured to redress each and every issue raised by the JKTJAC leadership. She also assured to speed up the process of DPC of teachers .

Regarding changing of school timing, she gave on the spot directions to Director School Education Jammu.

Others, who were part of the deputation included:- Ghulam Nabi Tantray, Zonal President; Gulzar Ahmed Zohda, Fayaz Ahmed Nayak, Parvaiz Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Naik, Mansing, Khurshid Ahmed, Showkat Ahmed Tantray, Ayaz Ahmed and others.