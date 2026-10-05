JKTJAC demands Old Pension Scheme for ReTs appointed before 2010

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 4: Monthly meeting of Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) was held here today under the leadership of UT President Vinod Sharma and District President Udhampur Lekh Raj Parihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Sharma demanded the Old Pension Scheme in favour of all the ReTs who have been appointed before 01.01.2010 and subsequently regularised as General Line Teachers after 2010. He said that at the time of their recruitment as ReTs, there was old Pension Scheme and there was no mention or order of NPS and thus they all deserve to be under Old Pension Scheme and order No. 305 be also implemented to them . He appealed the Chief Minister and Education Minister to consider this issue for the welfare of thousands of these ReTs.

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Higlighting the issue of pending dues of Mid Day Meals, he demanded immediate release of the dues. He also appealed Director School Education Jammu to issue DPC of Teachers to Masters.

He also raised some others issues of teachers, which include; regularisation of EV Converted ReTs, extension of time exemption benefit to all the Teachers/Masters who initiated their qualifications before issuance of Govt order No. 188, sanctioning of posts of Masters in Middle schools upgraded under SSA, issuance of Transfer policy order for teachers appointed under ReT scheme, etc.

While speaking on the occasion, Lekh Raj Parihar appealed the Chief Education Officer Udhampur to issue necessary directions to DDOs for completion of service records of teachers. He also demanded transparency in rationalisation process and issuance of DDO powers to headless zones/ schools so that salary of employees be released timely.

Others who also spoke on the occasion were: - Sham Sharma, Sukesh Khajuria, Ashok Seth, Pritam Goswami, Ravinder Singh Rathore, Anil Sharma, Sham Singh, Manoj Sharma, Vipin Raina, Jagdish Chander Sharma, Parshant Sharma, Vidhi Lal, Jai Parkash Dogra, Ajay Sharma, Rajiv Sharma, Yash Paul, Om Parkash, Rakesh Singh, Sanjay Sharma, Vabal Singh, Sudesh Kumar, Som Raj, Raj Kumar Pathania, Madan Bhardwaj, Ravinder Atri, Ajay Kumar, Rinku Sharma and others.