Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) has urged the Education Minister and concerned authorities to address five major pending issues concerning teachers, including promotions, transfers, pension benefits and recognition of higher qualifications.

The demands were raised during a virtual meeting of UT/State leadership convened under the chairmanship of JKTF UT president Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh to deliberate on issues affecting the teaching fraternity and functioning of the School Education Department.

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The Forum sought immediate conduct of the long-pending Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for eligible Teachers to the post of Master in Jammu Division against available vacancies across all districts, ensuring transparency and adherence to rules.

It also demanded early initiation of the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) for Teachers and Masters through a transparent, time-bound mechanism to address genuine grievances and hardships. The leadership further called for a comprehensive transfer policy for RET-born teachers to ensure equitable treatment and accommodate their personal and service-related difficulties.

On pension issues, JKTF sought implementation of Government Order No. 305-F for all eligible employees without delay and reiterated its demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees appointed on or after January 1, 2010.

The Forum also pressed for expedited scrutiny and clearance of pending One-Time Exemption cases of PG and UG Teachers under Government Order No. 188-JK (Edu) of 2024, enabling recognition of their higher qualifications for promotion and seniority purposes.

The meeting was attended by UT senior vice president Rafaquit Hussain Malik; UT senior vice chairman Mohd Mahroof Choudhary; UT vice presidents Sanjeet Sharma, Sandeep Kumar Bhat and Mehmood-ul-Rayaz Bhat; UT additional general secretary Aakash Kashyap; provincial president Jammu Gulshan Sharma; UT convenor Lokesh Sharma; UT secretary Raman Kumar Sharma and others.