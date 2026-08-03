JKTF expresses concern over no action on teachers’ issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum under the leadership of Ganesh Khajuria, chief patron and Bharat Bhushan, UT President, has urged the Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, and the Director, School Education, Jammu, to address several long-pending issues affecting Teachers, Masters and Lecturers across the Jammu division.

The Forum expressed concern over non-release of Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) lists, inter-district and inter-division attachments of blue eyed teachers, plight of promoted Lecturers awaiting their adjustment and fixation of seniority based on only one postgraduate qualification.

Advertisement

The Teachers Forum appealed to the Education Minister, Commissioner/ Secretary, School Education Department, and the Director, School Education, Jammu, to act promptly to restore confidence in the transfer system by ensuring transparency, fairness, and equal treatment for all employees.

The leadership of the Forum hoped that the authorities will take timely and appropriate action in the interest of administrative fairness and the welfare of employees.