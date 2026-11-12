JKTF delegation meets Education Minister, DSEJ; demands redressal of issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) here today met Education Minister, Shamim Firdous and submitted a list of demands.

The delegation was jointly led by senior vice chairman, J.A Agah, UT president, Bharat Bhushan Sharma and Provincial president, Kuldeep Singh Bandral.

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JKTF leaders apprised the Minister of various administrative bottlenecks and academic concerns affecting educators across J&K.

Shamim Firdous assured the representatives that all genuine grievances would be thoroughly examined and taken up with the concerned quarters for time-bound resolution and early disposal.

After this, the delegation met Director School Education, Jammu (DSEJ), Dr. Naseem Javaid and Manisha Angral, Personnel Officer and raised the demands like expediting the long-pending Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) for teachers to masters.

Other demands raised included swift clearance of DPCs for masters to headmasters and lecturers, immediate filling of vacant administrative posts including those of headmasters, principals and other non-teaching positions across government schools.

The Director School Education assured that departmental processes regarding promotions and cadre vacancies would be pursued with priority.

Those who were present in the delegation included Rashpaul Choudhary, DP Kathua, Gurmeet Singh, Subash Sharma, Rakesh Singh, Mohinder Singh, Ramandeep Sharma, Bishan Lal, Deepak Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Gulshan Sharma, Subash Chander, Kulvinder Sharma, Abid Hussain Zargar, Anees Ahmad Wani, Ch Mohd Iqbal and others.